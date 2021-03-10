Gov. Ned Lamon officially signed the CROWN Act on March 10, which bans discrimination against natural hair.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A law that bans natural hair discrimination was signed by Connecticut's governor on Wednesday.

Gov. Ned Lamont put his signature on the CROWN Act just after 10:30 a.m.

The ceremony at the state capitol kicked off a half hour beforehand.

The legislation was House Bill 6515, An Act Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

The bill, which recently was approved by both chambers of the Connecticut General Assembly, expands civil rights protections by prohibiting discrimination based on hairstyles that are commonly associated with Black people, Hispanic people and others.

Lamont was joined by a group of state legislators and advocates.

