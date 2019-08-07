MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The governor is poised to sign a bill that increases transparency in the state's criminal justice system.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a bill-signing ceremony in Middletown Wednesday to commemorate the final passage of An Act Increasing Fairness and Transparency in the Criminal Justice System.
Lamont said the bill will increase the public's access to information in the state's system.
The ceremony happened at 10 a.m. at Middlesex Community College in Middletown.
Lamont was joined by state legislators, prosecutors and advocates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.