HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he will sign two new gun safety laws into effect on Friday.
A ceremony is set for noon at the state capitol. Gov. Ned Lamont will be joined by legislators and advocates.
The first law is a ban on so-called ghost guns. The second is on safely storing firearms in vehicles.
Once signed, the laws go into effect on Oct. 1.
Lamont said the bills are specifically being signed on Friday because the day is also National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
Ghost guns are considered firearms in which people buy untraceable parts and assemble the gun at home. The parts can be made with a 3D printer.
As far as the vehicle storage law is concerned, the bill requires handguns to be locked in a safe, which is then placed in a trunk or locked in a glove box when the vehicle is unattended.
Lawmakers also passed a third law, known as Ethan's Law, which requires loaded and unloaded firearms to be safely stored in homes with people under the age of 18. That law is expected to be signed by Lamont next week.
Democrats said the recently ended legislative session was productive. However, there's still plenty of unfinished business including tolls and sports betting.
"What you want is good paying jobs, not just [for] you, but a place your kids have a real opportunity and I know you're not going to be able to do that without fixing transportation," Lamont said.
There may need to be a couple of special sessions for lawmakers to reach an agreement on tolls and sports betting.
