HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor said he will be signing an order that expands unemployment benefits for workers who were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont planned a virtual news conference for 10 a.m. on Friday.
Lamont said the executive order expands benefits for those workers who continue to experience the effects of the pandemic.
He will be joined at the news conference by Department of Labor commissioner Kurt Westby and deputy commissioner Dante Bartolomeo.
