HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state budget will be signed by the governor on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday morning that he'll hold a signing ceremony at 2 p.m. at the state capitol.

Lawmakers closed out their normal legislative session earlier this month by passing the two-year $46.3 billion budget.

Lamont touted it as a measure that was passed on time without tax increases and had strong bipartisan support.

The new budget includes more than $2.2 billion in COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers said it will help increase funding for local education, nursing homes, college scholarships and workforce development.

Lawmakers eventually approved a recreational marijuana bill in a separate special session. Lamont signed it into law on Tuesday.