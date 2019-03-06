HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to speak ahead of a public hearing about a controversial proposal to include tolls on Connecticut highways.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll address the media in Hartford at 10 a.m.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle believe that transportation is a priority in the state.
However, they disagree on how to pay for it.
Lamont's plan calls for tolls.
While he was campaigning, he said he supported tolling only large trucks.
Now, he said it simply wouldn't generate enough revenue to modernize the state's transportation infrastructure.
Instead, Lamont is proposing anywhere from 53 to 100 toll gantries.
"It's important that we have a recurring source of revenue we need to pay for this," Lamont said in a Twitter post.
Support from cities and towns seems to be contentious. At least four communities have already passed resolutions opposing electronic tolling.
"Don’t get distracted by the number of gantries, don't get distracted on whether we will have discounts for Connecticut residents," said Rep. Laura Devlin, a Republican from Fairfield. "Any revenue shows a target of $1 billion."
Republicans said they have their own plan.
They said they want to prioritize bonding for transportation. It's a proposal that puts Connecticut taxpayers on the hook for $20 billion in debt over 30 years.
Lamont's news conference is at 10 a.m.
The public hearing kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
It is expected to be largely attended.
