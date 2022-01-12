HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor plans to discuss a recent announcement that directs economic support payments to people in need.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a virtual news conference for noon on Wednesday.
Lamont recently directed economic support payments to people in Connecticut who received the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020.
He said the additional assistance will help provide needed economic support to low-to-moderate income working individuals and families disproportionately burdened by COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts.
On Dec. 29, Lamont announced that he directed the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services to retroactively enhance the 2020 Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit from 23 percent of the federal credit to 41.5 percent.
Lamont said the enhancement will benefit 198,708 households that earned up to $56,844 in 2020 and filed for that year’s EITC. The amount of each household’s enhanced credit is need-tested and depends on the size of its federal credit, which the Internal Revenue Service calculates based on taxpayers’ income, marital status, and number of qualifying children. For example, Lamont's office said a single parent of two at the federal poverty level who received a $1,246 state credit in the spring will now receive an additional $1,002 for a total state credit of $2,248.
The $75 million cost of the enhanced credit will be covered by the final portion of the state’s $1.38 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund, made available through the federal CARES Act. Connecticut previously used its Coronavirus Relief Fund to purchase PPE, expand access to testing, and support schools, small businesses, non-profits, nursing homes, hospitals, renters, homeowners, public colleges, and municipalities dealing with the unexpected costs of COVID-19.
“Enhancing the 2020 Connecticut Earned Income Tax Credit provides direct relief to workers doing their best to provide for their families while confronting pandemic-related costs from masks and tests to childcare and internet access,” Lamont said. “The recent bipartisan budget increased this credit going forward because numerous studies show it’s one of the best anti-poverty tools we have. The EITC encourages work, boosts economic stability, and uplifts generations to come. Ultimately, these tax credits improve entire communities because these dollars are being invested right back into our local economy. I thank Connecticut’s outstanding Congressional delegation and our partners in the U.S. Treasury Department for giving us the tools we need to enhance last year’s credit in this time of economic uncertainty for so many.”
Wednesday, Lamont will be joined by Senate president pro tempore Martin M. Looney and other advocates.
