NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont will be checking out Amazon’s new facility in North Haven.
The governor will go on a behind-the-scenes tour of the new robotics fulfillment center at 10:30 a.m.
Amazon has also extended the invitation to other local community leaders.
This is the second fulfillment center in the state.
Associates at the new facility will work alongside Amazon Robotics to sort and ship customer items.
Amazon says the new facility will create 1,500 full-time jobs.
Crews broke ground on the 855,000 square foot facility in February of last year.
The building is on pace to open this summer.
(1) comment
Doesn't Drop Dead Ned have better things to do than tour a sister facility? Like figure out more ways to tax people and businesses out of Connecticut? I have no doubt he'll try and take some sort of credit for the Amazon expansion. Maybe while he's there someone can show him what success and profiting look like. Drop dead Ned....
