HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is expected to talk about his "diet diet" budget proposal in front of the state bond commission on Tuesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he's looking to cut 65 percent of bonding compared to this point last year.
“This agenda is significantly smaller than in years past, underscoring my commitment to putting Connecticut on a debt diet,” Lamont said. “These items represent critical economic development needs, statutory obligations, honoring our commitment to municipal aid, projects that are eligible for matching federal funds, and transportation projects that need to be funded in order to maintain a state of good repair. There were a number of ‘nice to have’ projects that were brought to my attention for consideration. However, given our current economic situation, we need to be extremely cautious about using our state’s credit card, as Standard & Poor’s noted in their recent ratings report supporting my efforts to put Connecticut on a debt diet.”
The commission meets at 10:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
