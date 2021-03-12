(WFSB) -- On Friday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont is joining other leaders to visit a COVID vaccine clinic in Danbury.
The vaccination clinic is being held for local childcare providers.
Lamont will be joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye.
Earlier this month, the state opened up the COVID vaccine eligibility to teachers and childcare staff members at the same time that it opened up the next age bracket for those 55 years and older.
The next age group to be eligible is slated for March 22, for those ages 46 to 54.
Then to follow would be ages 35-44 starting April 12, and ages 16-34 starting May 3.
However, on Thursday night, President Joe Biden said he is directing U.S. states to open coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults no later than May 1.
In response, Lamont said Thursday night that he accepted that challenge.
For details on your eligibility and to schedule a vaccine appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
