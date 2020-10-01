HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor and treasurer spoke about the state's pension debt on Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamont and State Treasurer Shawn Wooden participated in a news conference on Thursday morning where they announced a decision to contribute an excess amount in the Budget Reserve Fund to the State Employees' Retirement Fund.
Whenever the amount in the BRF equals 15 percent of the net general fund appropriations for the current fiscal year, the excess is to be transferred to either the State Employees’ Retirement Fund or the Teachers’ Retirement Fund. Following the release of the State’s preliminary financial statements for Fiscal Year 2020 last week, Wooden said he decided to transfer the balance above the BRF’s statutory 15 percent limit, currently estimated to be approximately $61.6 million, to the SERF.
At 38.2 percent, the SERF has the greater unfunded service liability.
“As Connecticut continues to realize the financial impacts due to the ongoing economic shockwave of the pandemic, the growth of the State’s BRF is a direct result of smart policy and fiscal discipline that has been practiced over the last few years,” Wooden said. “While we continue to responsibly pay down pension liabilities and work to put the State on a sustainable course, Connecticut must also be forward-thinking in its approach and look to new opportunities that can grow our economy, generate significant job creation, and offer a path to a strong and sustainable economic recovery. In the midst of a $2.1 billion looming budget deficit projection for Fiscal Year 2021 and the resulting deficit mitigation measures that will be required, the time is now for government leaders to think ahead to how Connecticut can create new revenue streams for the State and municipalities.”
Wooden said that since his first day in office, he prioritized protecting the BRF. According to the treasurer, the BRF exceeding the statutory limit of 15 percent demonstrated that consistently focusing on fiscal discipline across state government, despite ongoing challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, produces good policy objectives.
“Fiscal responsibility is one of the traits that gives confidence to all of our residents that we are utilizing their taxpayer dollars the right way," Lamont said. "This announcement [Thursday] shows how our state has prioritized protecting the state’s budget reserve, while also making investments in Connecticut that we know will pay off in the future. Paying down pension debt sends a clear message to all of our residents, businesses, and nonprofits that our state is taking seriously the task of providing as much predictability as possible when it comes to our state’s finances.”
Both Wooden and Lamont said Connecticut leaders are now tasked with developing urgent and long-term fiscal solutions to maintain and enhance critical services for those in need, particularly our most vulnerable residents and communities that existed prior to the pandemic.
