NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - The governor and tribal leaders are gathering on Thursday to talk about their new sports betting and online gaming agreement.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Mohegan Tribe chairman James Gessner Jr., and Mashantucket Pequot chairman Rodney Butler planned a news conference for 11 a.m.
They'll be at Norwich City Hall.
Lamont said they plan to discuss the agreement his administration reached with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribal nations.
The agreement will allow the State of Connecticut to modernize gaming options available to state residents.
It's expected to generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state.
RELATED: Sports betting, online gaming bills pass through committee
Wednesday, the Public Safety and Security Committee moved forward with legislation on it. The bills will soon be taken up by the full state House of Representatives and Senate.
RELATED: Sports betting, online gaming agreement reached between gov., tribes
The agreement with the tribes was first announced last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.