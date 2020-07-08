HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor and lieutenant governor urged businesses to give people some time to complete the 2020 U.S. census.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz held a news conference on the topic on Wednesday morning.
It happened at 10 a.m. outside of the Travelers Tower in Hartford.
Lamont urged employers to grant their employees 10 minutes during the work day so they could fill out the questionnaire.
"Every person we count matters, everyone here in this state matters. They matter from a public health point of view and just to be part of the Connecticut family and they matter in terms of what we get back from the federal government," Lamont said.
Census takers were originally supposed to head out in May but COVID-19 delayed that.
The spread of the virus also postponed existing field operations for a month and a half, and caused the Census Bureau to push back the end of the once-a-decade head count from the end of July to the end of October.
The 2020 Census will help determine how many congressional seats each state gets and the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
