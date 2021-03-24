WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is urging lawmakers to approve funding that would make improvements to the commuter rail service in the state.
At 12 p.m., Lamont is holding a news conference in Waterbury. Stream it on the Ch 3 app:
He’s urging state lawmakers to approve a state budget that provides increased investments in the Waterbury Branch of the New Haven Line, allowing a number of infrastructure improvements.
Lamont’s budget proposal calls for an increase in the number of trains on the line from the current 15 to 22 each weekday.
Other state and local officials will join Lamont for the news conference Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.