HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers have less than a month to pass a tolls plans before the start of the regular session.
Sunday, Gov. Ned Lamont appeared at a transportation town hall meeting in Westport while opponents held an anti-toll rally in Colchester.
As Lamont pushed for a toll vote in a special session this month, critics pushed back on the proposal.
In a video posted to Twitter, Lamont fired up toll supporters.
"Everyone is getting a little nervous in the legislature – aren’t sure. Maybe we can put this off. Maybe we can wait a little a longer. Maybe we can study it – how about a consultant report? No. Now is the time to get going," Lamont said.
Lamont continues to drum up support for the 2030 transportation plan, which is a 10-year, $20 billion proposal.
The governor scaled back from his original plan. He's now calling for 12 toll gantries on tractor trailers.
Democrats said tolls on trucks would raise more than $150 million dollars a year and created jobs.
In Colchester, the crowd did not give tolls the green light.
"I think it's a sad excuse for the fact that most of the people that are claiming to be pro-tolls are people that can afford the tolls," said J.R. Romano, chairman of the Connecticut Republican Party.
The group "No Tolls CT" boycotted Sunday's town hall meeting.
"You open the door for these tolls to start, and it's just going to be one more tax and we can't afford it," said Rep. Irene Haines, a Republican from the 34th District. "We can't afford people leaving."
The clash on ideas came days after Democrats in the General Assembly had a private meeting.
The party and Lamont want a special session on tolls, but there still isn't a bill. With the regular session starting in less than a month, time is running out.
