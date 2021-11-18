VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Thanksgiving is just one week away and COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation.

As a result, the focus on booster shots has intensified.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s extra shot for all adults as soon as Thursday.

In the meantime, Gov. Ned Lamont has urged people to get their booster shots regardless of whether or not they’re authorized by the federal government.

Lamont will be at Rockville General Hospital in Vernon, along with Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani and other health officials, on Thursday morning for a news conference.

Many healthcare providers said they are waiting for federal clearance before pushing people to get them.

However, doctors in Connecticut said they are confident they can handle the demand if boosters are approved for everyone.

Once authorized by the FDA, Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot would be available to all adults 18 and up.

After that, advisers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are set to meet Friday.

“[The] CDC will quickly review the safety and effectiveness data and make recommendations as soon as we hear from FDA,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC.

The CDC currently recommends boosters for people 65 and older or who are at high risk. However, a growing list of cities and states aren't waiting around for the federal government to revise that policy.

For those who received the Pfizer or Moderna shots, doctors said they should get the booster shot six months after the last dose.

For those who got the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine, it’s two months after.

"If you're over 18, get yourself a booster shot right now if you haven't had one already,” Lamont urged.

Studies have found that immunity weakens over time, and people who got boosters faced even lower risk of severe cases, hospitalizations, and even death.

The CDC said nearly 200 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and about 10 percent of children ages 5 to 11 received a first dose.