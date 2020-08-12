SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The governor joined a group of officials to tour a small startup company that makes parts for facemasks.
Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and University of Connecticut President Tom Katsouleas took a look at Connecticut Biotech in South Windsor.
They spoke to the media around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Connecticut Biotech is producing what the group of officials described as innovative 3D-printed facemask frames.
The technology was developed at UConn under the leadership of UConn Health research team leader Dr. Cato T. Laurencin with the goal of creating a custom mask frame that makes regular surgical masks more protective and help secure filtration.
More information about the frames can be found on the company's website here.
