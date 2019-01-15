WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Tuesday marked day 25 of the partial government shutdown.
Some federal workers, however, said they will be filing for unemployment throughout the day in Wethersfield.
Channel 3 was told that some of those employees are also looking for second or even third jobs to make ends meet.
The shutdown is the longest in federal closure history.
Both President Donald Trump and the Democrats refused to budge over building a $5.7 billion border wall.
As a result, there are 800,000 federal workers who are working without pay or being furloughed.
A union representative for airport workers told Channel 3 they've reached out to the state unemployment office several times, hoping to get some answers.
Some of the workers are taking action on Tuesday in Wethersfield.
“We all have mortgages, we all have rent, we all have bills that have to be paid," said Christopher Scofield, Airway Transportation Systems specialist. "We all have appliances that are broken. My washer actually just broke last week and I don’t know when I’m going to replace it.”
Monday, TSA said its employees, who missed a paycheck on that day, called out sick at more than double the usual rate. The agency said it will move officers around the country to deal with the shortages.
The shutdown isn't just impacting current employees. It's also affecting the training of future workers.
"All that is shutdown and that stoppage of training is going to ripple out for the next year and a half to two years," said Bryan Krampovitis, National Air Traffic Controller Association.
