SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Today marks two weeks of the partial government shutdown.
Right now, 1,500 federal workers in Connecticut are affected.
If it continues, agriculture in the state could also be affected.
All eyes are on the government shutdown. If this goes any longer, soon famers in the state could be caught in the middle.
At the moment, Don Tuller of Tulmeadow Farm in Simsbury isn't exactly worried.
“It’s probably not a crisis right yet,” said Tuller. “As time goes on this will become a bigger and bigger problem.”
Right now, most farmers are in the middle of starting their business plans.
It's a time to think about things like how much capital they'll need, what they'll put in the ground, labor and equipment.
The hiccup, Connecticut Farm Bureau says, is farmers can't meet with their farm service agency reps since the USDA offices went dark 14 days ago.
“One of the biggest impacts would be on their access to loans and guarantee loans through the U.S. Farm Service Agency,” said Brian Hurlbert, Executive Director of Connecticut Farm Bureau.
The headline today says the farm bureau is lack of access to capital.
The Farm Service Agency also offers insurance for crops and help with conservation programs and how to meet environmental regulations.
Tuller, who is also president of the Farm Bureau, projects there are 3,000 farms in the state.
Thursday's failed attempt at Congress passing legislation to end the partial government shutdown came to little surprise for him.
“Just the idea of the government not working is a story we’re all too familiar with,” said Tuller.
