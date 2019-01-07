WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - We’re now seeing the government shutdown start to affect the airports.
With workers not getting paid, some are simply not showing up.
Reports from around the country indicate security lines are getting longer because of it.
It varies from airport to airport.
Bradley in Windsor Locks is winding down for the night, so no lines there and earlier things were great, but who knows how long that will last.
As each day passes, worker frustrations will only grow.
With three TSA agents on duty Monday night, travelers were breezing through the security lines at Bradley International,
Fliers couldn’t see any impact the second longest government shutdown was having here.
“It’s shorter than expected. I was expecting a larger crowd,” said Tom Powell, flying to Tampa.
“It was pretty much the same. It didn’t take too long to get through at all,” said Devin Lee.
But for others, getting to Connecticut wasn’t easy.
Archit Murali flew in from India and stopped in Detroit.
Thinking back to his five previous trips, he says Monday’s stood out because of lengthy delays.
“The immigration queue was pretty long and the security during the transfer was also pretty long,” said Murali.
The shutdown has now entered its 17th day.
Because of the shutdown, everyone from the TSA screeners to the person in the air traffic control towers won’t see their next paycheck.
Rather than work without pay, some TSA agents are calling in sick.
At LaGuardia, passengers said wait times were more than an hour.
A TSA union official said up to 170 of its members at JFK called out.
“There’s certainly fear. How am I going to pay my bills,” said Mick Devine, National Air Traffic Controllers Association.
Mick Devine represents the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.
He says Bradley has 40 people working in this tower, making sure flights take off and land safely.
He vows his air traffic controllers won’t call out but notes some safety support staff and engineers are staying home due to cut backs.
“What the federal government has done is forced the agency to peel away layers of safety,” said Devine.
With many working six-day weeks, he’s worried for his members livelihoods.
“You’re going to see a major shift in morale which is already at a low level,” said Devine.
“I think of loyalty and what’s good for the traveling public and we really appreciate it so with that in mind, I would come in to work without pay,” said Powell.
It’s cautious optimism for many at Bradley.
Workers are hoping the shutdown will end soon while travelers are hoping workers will be here.
Payday looms and TSA are working on a contingency plan to find funds to pay workers.
