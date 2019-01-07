HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Got a new mortgage or trying to buy a home? The ongoing government shutdown could delay your plans.
Charter Oak Federal Credit Union is the number one residential mortgage lender in southeast Connecticut.
“We’ve done one mortgage modification and one auto loan modification for Coast Guard members,” said President and CEO of Charter Oak FCU Brian Orenstein.
The government shutdown is entering its third week, and is having little if no impact on local banks.
Orenstein said there is no problem yet for members filing federal FHA or VA loans.
According to Bankrate.com, there are potential delay problems for would be homeowners down the road with FHA or VA loans.
However, USDA loans will not be processed during the shutdown.
A longer shutdown would call for long range plans. What the bank doesn’t want is your home or vehicle.
“We work with our members every day. So, they’re going to have difficulty paying a mortgage or paying an auto loan they give us a call and we can usually work something out that works for both sides,” Orenstein said.
One other thing the bank is doing if you’re having a hardship and need to withdraw from a CD certificate of deposit. They’ll wave the penalty.
