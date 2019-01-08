HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With what seems no end in sight with the government shutdown, what you might not realize are the small local businesses that will be affected.
If you're a beer drinker, you might not be able to take home that new brew.
When you make a new beer, and you want to bottle it or can it for sale, you need approval from the federal government.
And if you don't have that approval, it cannot leave the brewery.
With more than 80 craft breweries in Connecticut, brewers are constantly coming up with new beers.
“Craft brewing right now is all coming up with new recipes and having fun,” said Curt Cameron, of Thomas Hooker Brewery.
Every time they package a new beer they have to have the label approved by the Alcohol Tax and Trade Bureau, also known as TTB.
The federal agency has to approve new beers that go out for sale.
“Anything you're putting into kegs, cans or bottles and shipping out to the general public, whether it's in state or out of state, you need TTB approval on that label,” Cameron said.
They want to know what's in the beer and where it's made, and that takes time.
“That process takes 2-4 weeks currently. And our big concern is with this government shutdown there is going to be a huge backlog and with all the breweries, we shuttle to think how much of a backlog there's going to be created with this process,” Cameron said.
Brewers could still serve the new brew in their brew house, just not distribute it.
For Thomas Hooker, they're working on some new brews come spring, and they hope this partial shutdown, now in day 18, comes to an end soon.
“Our hardship isn't even close to the government employees who aren't getting paid and things like that. We will muscle through it and get through it like everyone else,” Cameron said.
Senator Richard Blumenthal said he is looking to visit some local craft breweries to see how they're impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.