NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The now 24-day government shutdown is taking its toll on U.S. Coast Guard members and their families.
On Monday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro said President Donald Trump’s agenda for a wall is the cause of the crisis.
The Coast Guard, operating under the Department of Homeland Security, is the only branch of the military not being paid for their ongoing operations.
DeLauro is a co-sponsor of the “Pay our Coast Guard Parity Act” of 2019, which would provide pay to Coast Guard members during such times.
In Connecticut, Coast Guard members are able to apply to the Connecticut Military Relief Fund, which provides grants up to $5,000.
We will have more from the families and how they can apply, on Channel 3 at 5:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.