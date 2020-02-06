HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Creating jobs is part of any successful economy and Connecticut is struggling to fill some of them.
During Governor Ned Lamont’s State of the State address on Wednesday, he focused on job growth and making the state more competitive.
Manufacturing is booming with more than 6,000 jobs opening up every year. The problem is, there aren’t enough skilled workers to fill them.
Lamont wants to create incentives.
On any given day at Asnuntuck Community College, there are students at every work station. Deanna Burns is 21 years old and she recently decided to pursue a career in advanced manufacturing.
“I’ve always had an interest in woodworking, metal working, welding throughout high school,” Burns said.
Burns wants to be an inspector, to ensure parts meet quality standards. She picked the right field because these jobs are in demand.
In less than a year, students can be certified or can get a two-year degree.
Lamont supports debt-free community college and pathways to get students hired.
As of December, Connecticut jobs were up 3,500 from a year ago and the private sector was up 5,800. Manufacturing is booming, up 1,700 from just a year ago, and up nearly 6,000 in less than four years.
Unemployment is at 3.7 percent, the lowest since 2002.
Mary Bidwell is the dean of the Advanced Manufacturing Program and she says we need to change the way people think.
“We should out a really old picture of a company that was all dark and dingy and dirty and then do this with a high-tech company next to them to show it’s high tech,” Bidwell said.
Students are diverse, all different ages and backgrounds. Troy Gilbert found himself in an industry that’s fading and now he’s learning to make parts for aerospace.
“I’ve been most of my life printing, but printing is slowing, so instead of trying to get into another program, I would do a career change,” Gilbert said.
While Connecticut has programs in place, more needs to be done.
Colin Cooper, with the Dept. of Economic Development, said his focus is on manufacturing, as they are good paying jobs with benefits, and there's room to grow.
Some think Connecticut needs to improve marketing and change the way people think about manufacturing.
"We need a campaign to win the hearts and minds of kids, parents and educators and make them aware of the opportunities out there," Cooper said.
