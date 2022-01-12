(WFSB) - It's quite possible that Gov. Ned Lamont could ask for an extension of his emergency powers.
Lamont spoke about the possibility during a virtual availability on Wednesday.
"We are preparing for legislative leaders and the legislature a list of the executive orders which we think should be continued, but I'd like to have the legislature imprimatur on that," Lamont said.
The governor's emergency powers have been enacted for about two years and expire on February 15.
Senate Republicans feel differently, with Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly saying:
"Our government was never designed to operate like this. Connecticut has been under emergency executive powers for nearly two years, and now a seventh extension is really being considered? It's outrageous. There is no reason why the legislature cannot act as an equal branch of government to manage the pandemic response and represent the voices of our constituents. It is past time to reinstate the oversight and transparency our three-branch system of government was designed to protect.
Today, under executive powers, residents are still struggling to get PCR tests and timely results. The capacity and the testing infrastructure do not meet the demand. Teachers feel unsupported. Staffing challenges persist. COVID-19 positive patients are being introduced into nursing homes and the voices of nursing home residents and their loved ones are being ignored. Connecticut would benefit from legislative input and co-equal branches of government. It is the legislature’s responsibility to fight for the people’s right to be part of this process. It's the people's government and their voices must be heard."
So far, the governor's emergency powers have been extended six times.
