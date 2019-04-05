HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This weekend has officially been dubbed "Husky Weekend" in Connecticut.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the proclamation on Friday in honor of the University of Connecticut women's basketball team.
The Huskies earned a trip to their 12th consecutive Final Four.
“The UConn women have once again given it their all and inspired a generation of fans with their dedication, determination, and strength,” Lamont said. “Nobody can match the power of these players. We want each of them to know that they have the support of the entire State of Connecticut and we will be cheering them on this weekend.”
Lamont urged people to show their Husky pride by wearing their UConn gear.
UConn plays top-seeded Notre Dame at 9 p.m.
The game can be seen on ESPN2.
