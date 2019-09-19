HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont and The Department of Revenue Services have released a revised meal tax plan.
The changes were announced amidst backlash from Republican lawmakers and consumers.
When the state budget was approved back in June, it was presented as a 1 percent surcharge on restaurant food or prepared meals.
However, that plan went beyond what Lamont intended. The questions quickly started rising as to what exactly a meal meant.
Republicans started circulating a petition for the special session.
In fact, on Thursday House Republicans delivered 54 petitions, and the Senate delivered 14 to the Secretary of State's office to push for a special session.
"I know there are Democratic lawmakers getting flack for this. Time is of the essence. We have less than two weeks," said Republican State Rep. John Frey.
"We are asking members to sign a petition to go into session to fix this," said Rep. Themis Klarides, Republican minority leader.
In order to get a special session, they need a majority in both chambers.
The tax plan will go into effect on Oct. 1. Originally, it put a 7.35 percent sales tax on food buffets, many baked goods and even bags of lettuce.
The revised guidelines state, "catering services performed by a supermarket for example sales of sandwiches, coffee or tea prepared in a delicatessen counter or elsewhere for takeout are taxable."
The new plan goes on to say, "sales of meals in areas of a supermarket where food is intended to be consumed in the supermarket, such as at snack bars or food courts are taxable. These meals are also taxable even if taken off the premises."
Bagged lettuce, which were initially thought to be taxed, will not.
Republican lawmakers, like Senator Len Fasano, who had long criticized the new tax, call the clarification better, but still a blur.
"I think that's cleared up to a tune of 90 percent, but the sandwich at Stop & Shop is not taxed, I think this does tax it. I think, but I'm not sure, those are still questions," Fasano said. "I think it clarifies that if you are buying lettuce and things of that nature, that is no longer taxed, so they did clean up a lot."
When the Department of Revenue Services released a list of what will be affected, lawmakers raised concerns about how many items would be taxed at a higher rate.
This week, Lamont blamed the DRS for misinterpreting what was intended and directed the agency to revisit a memo he said was "too broadly interpreted."
"It shouldn't have been broadly interpreted," Lamont said. "The budget assumed the narrow definition of what we were applying, a 1 percent tax to, and we are going to get it right and we are going to get it right immediately."
Currently, taxable meals would include:
- All food and beverages sold for human consumption at the seller’s location; and
- Food products ordinarily sold in such form and portions that are ready for immediate consumption at or near the location of the seller. This includes prepared foods, prepacked foods, hot foods, and foods heated on the premises for the purchaser.
Examples of Taxable Meals: Food for immediate consumption constituting taxable meals includes, but is not limited to:
- Sandwiches, grinders, and wraps
- Popsicles, ice cream cones, cups, sundaes, and other individual servings of frozen desserts unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Ice cream, frozen yogurt, and other frozen desserts sold in containers of less than one pint
- Yogurt sold in containers of eight ounces or less unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Bottled or canned fruit juices and drinks, containers of milk, and non-carbonated mineral or spring water sold in containers of 16 fluid ounces or less unless sold in prepacked multi-unit packs
- Salads sold at salad bars
- Salads sold in containers of less and eight ounces
- Donuts, muffins, rolls, bagels, and pastries (5 or fewer)
- Cookies sold loose (5 or fewer when cookies are sold by quantity, or less than 8 ounces when cookies are sold by weight)
- Pies or cakes by the slice
- Prepackaged or factory-sealed bags or packages of 5 ounces or less of chips, popcorn, kettle corn, nuts, trail mix, crackers, cookies, snack cakes, or other snack foods, unless sold in factory prepackaged multi-unit packs
- Single pieces of fruit
- Pizza, whole or by the slice
- Cooked chicken sold by the piece, including buckets of chicken, and whole cooked chickens
- Cooked ribs sold by the piece or portion and whole racks of ribs
- Items such as salads, side dishes, and rolls, when sold as part of family pack meals typically including, whole chickens or buckets of chicken, when prepared and sold for immediate consumption, even when the items exceed the weight or quantity limits specified above.
Items No Longer On Tax Plan:
- Lettuce or greens-based salads sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
- Salads that are not greens-based (macaroni, potato, pasta, fruit, etc.) sold in containers of 8 ounces or less
- Hot dogs served on a bun or heated
- Smoothies
- Meal replacement bars
- Soup sold in containers of 8 ounces or less, unless sold in factory prepackaged units
- Food sold at a hot buffet
- Food that is cooked to order
- Popcorn, kettle corn, nuts and any other snack foods that are kept warm for purchase
- All beverages provided with the sale of a taxable meal
- Bagels that are individually prepared
Taxable Drinks:
- Beer, including nonalcoholic beer
- Fruit juices, sweetened beverages, soft drinks, and soda
- Carbonated water
- Coffee or tea (ready to consume, hot or iced)
- Distilled alcohol such as brandy, rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, and tequila
- Fountain drinks of any kind
- Hard cider
- Kombucha tea, and other naturally carbonated beverages
- Malt liquor
- Milkshakes
- Hot chocolate
- Syrup-flavored crushed ice drinks
- Wine
Just another reason to loathe this state. This tax will hurt seniors too. Many buy small quantities or prepared foods because that can't cook for themselves. Maybe if those in government stopped wasting or downright pocketing our tax money the state wouldn't be in the position it is in. Lamont; how about you fix the waste and abuse in your own "house" before you continue to try and take from ours.
[thumbdown]
We don't need more taxes! We need the politicians to live within "our means". They cant continue to tax and spend any amount they please and expect us to just pay for every thing. I say put the auditors to work and find out exactly where all this money is going and why. We have a right to know how our money is being spent!
I agree. Many are already struggling. Rich people look at an extra couple hundreds of dollars in new taxes as change in the pocket. Most CT residents have to figure out what to cut out of their personal finances to cover the additional costs. All while driving up inflation costing us even more.
"The plan goes beyond what Lamont intended". The plan is EXACTLY what Lamont intended. He's going to have to try harder to sneak his taxes through.
