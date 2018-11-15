HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While campaigning, governor-elect Ned Lamont said he wanted input on ways to fix the state's budget and create jobs.
Now, he's following up on that promise.
“I wanted it to be a group of different expertise. We really have the chance to bring the very best and the brightest,” said Lamont.
The Steering Committee is bi-partisan and includes leaders with a wide array of backgrounds.
New Britain mayor Erin Stewart, a Republican, is one of them.
Some of the other members are doctors, labor leaders, business executives, educators and several non-profits.
Lisa Tepper Bates is part of the CT Coalition to End Homelessness.
“All of us on the steering committee hope to bring our thoughts and ideas to the governor's vision,” said Bates.
Karen Jarmoc helps protect victims of domestic violence.
“We are looking forward to offering our insight and guidance to some important policies,” said Jarmoc, CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Retired Lt. Paul Vance was the face of the state police in the Sandy Hook tragedy.
“I am honored to be part of this team and I certainly will offer some public safety suggestions,” said Vance.
Last week, Lamont rolled out the co-chairs of his transition team.
Perhaps a question on many minds is if there will there be a proposal to raise taxes.
“I’ve been pretty clear, we are not raising tax rates, period,” said Lamont.
This is certainly a diverse group. The plan is for them to meet regularly either in person or teleconferencing.
Something Lamont has not done is name a chief of staff, but we're told that will be coming soon.
