MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is on target to reach its fourth heat wave of the year.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll be at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Tuesday to get a closer look at the work done there on a daily basis.
The beach is expected to be packed with people as a result of the high heat and humidity.
On the hot day, there were families at the nature center at Hammonasset State Park. The center is fairly new, with this being its fourth season open.
Lamont got to visit and see some of the animals that are at the center.
The beach was closed for approximately a half an hour on Tuesday due to lightning, which may have caused more people to check out the nature center.
Attendance is up thought, since admission to all state parks is now part of Connecticut's car registration fees.
"I am told it's the most popular park in the state. Over two million visitors," Lamont said.
The nature center brings in 50,000 visitors a year.
Those who run the center say the passport to parks program has not only brought more people, but has actually brought people more often.
"It used to be when you were paying to come in the park you were planning on spending the whole day, so if you're in for an hour or two and there's a storm, you can leave for an hour and come back," said Russ Miller, park maintainer.
Hammonasset hires a lot of seasonal workers.
"I think it's really fun. It's nice to be at the shore," said Emma Kaisla.
Anyone headed to the beach on a day like Tuesday is being warned to take precautions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:
- Wearing appropriate clothing
- Wearing sunscreen
- Carefully scheduling outdoor activities
- Pacing oneself
- Taking frequent breaks
- Drinking plenty of water
The CDC said it's important to keep those recommendations in mind to prevent heat-related illnesses.
