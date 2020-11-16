HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus cases are rising, but there won’t be a statewide lockdown, according to the governor’s office.
If coronavirus cases become rampant, Governor Ned Lamont said he will take a tailored approached to closing different sectors.
Businesses such as restaurants, gyms, and schools will still be at risk to shut down, but it won’t be on a statewide approach like it was in the spring.
Lamont says the state is in a better position to deal with virus and doctors have a better understanding of how to treat it, which is expected to be reflected in the ICU numbers.
While the virus is all over the state, certain pockets are being hit harder than others, so Lamont is trying to keep life somewhat normal through the next few months of the second wave.
“We’re trying to do things that work, make a difference in bending the curve, do what we can to allow our kids to continue to have the social and emotional learning going forward and not totally discontinue our economy in a dramatic way. We lead with public health and if we find we have to do more to bend the curve, we’ll do it,” Lamont said.
What Lamont didn’t do is give specifics on the metrics that may result in the shut down of businesses or schools. While that keeps people in the dark for now, the state could be working on determining those metrics in the days and weeks to come.
