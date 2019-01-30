NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor announced a partnership between the City of New London and the Connecticut Port Authority regarding the future of the state pier.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference on Wednesday morning.
According to the partnership's terms, New London will receive 10 percent of the Port Authority’s share of the revenue from the state pier, in addition to an annual $75,000 fee to defray the cost of police, fire, and other services the city provides.
The Port Authority will also support efforts to amend its enabling statutes to include the mayor of New London as an ex officio member of its Board of Directors, guaranteeing that the city’s perspective is taken into account as any further investments in the State Pier are developed throughout the planning process.
Gateway Terminal, a port terminal operator, is also part of the partnership.
“The redevelopment of the state pier is an investment in the future of New London, the surrounding region, and our state,” Lamont said. “That’s why everyone needed to be at the table to work hand-in-hand with our private sector partners to bring good jobs to southeastern Connecticut. This partnership also helps revitalize downtown New London and positions the state to meet the increasing demands of a green energy economy.”
Lamont was joined by New London Mayor Michael Passero, Connecticut Port Authority Board Chairman Scott Bates, Sen. Paul Formica and others.
The announcement took place at New London City Hall.
