DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - The governor joined Danbury's mayor and local health officials to talk about a recent spike on COVID-19 cases that popped up in the city.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
He and Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton attributed the uptick to small family gatherings and parties, most of which happened during the power outage situation caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The state Department of Public Health on Friday evening issued a COVID-19 alert for Danbury.
Nineteen cases were reported at that time.
Over the last two weeks, 240 cases came back positive. Officials said they believe the spread may have been 10 times that number.
They said the city was averaging 22 cases per 100,000.
Lamont and Boughton said the concern is that the spread is happening through young people.
Both called the state and city's response to the uptick quick and swift.
Only a few dozen students were able to move onto the campus of Western Connecticut State University. Those students were told to stay on campus for the next couple of weeks. The rest were told to stay home.
Danbury's superintendent announced on Monday that the public school year would start online instead of in a classroom through at least Oct. 1. The date will be reevaluated later.
Lamont called the decision the right move, despite pushing for in-person or hybrid learning for the rest of the state.
"It’s a little ironic that here we are back in Danbury because it’s not a surge, but it’s an uptick, and we’re going to come down hard on things like this," Lamont said. "We’ve had maybe a 1 percent infection rate around the state, and maybe 6 to 7 percent here in Danbury, and it happened relatively quickly.”
In response to the uptick, the city arranged for free testing sites to remain open throughout the week. A list of sites can be found here.
Boughton encouraged everyone to get tested.
The governor also said Tuesday morning that Danbury is a priority to get results back quickly to help with tracking and tracing, and slowing the spread.
