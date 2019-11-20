HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor said more discussions need to happen about the state's transportation issues.
Gov. Ned Lamont reacted to the Democrats' version of his transportation plan, which included tolling only tractor-trailers rather than all vehicles.
The Democrats released their proposal on Tuesday and said it includes tolling just trucks on 12 bridges.
Should trucks be the only vehicles tolled in the state?
State Democrats are moving away from the governor's tolling proposal. They want a trucks-only tolling system.
Channel 3 is hoping to speak with Lamont about it further on Wednesday.
He already said he was not on board with the Republicans version of the transportation plan, which was released earlier this month.
Lamont said on Tuesday that an important conversation will have to be had in order to come up with a solution.
Democrats said the plan to toll just big trucks was the campaign promise on which Lamont ran for office.
Lamont had said after taking office that he believed it wouldn't generate enough revenue to fix the state's transportation infrastructure.
Democrats said their new plan could generate an estimated $150 million every year.
"I think people have taken a lot of feedback, a heck of a lot of heat, a lot of criticism for different plans and now we are trying to weave some of them together," said Rep. Matt Ritter, Democrat and House majority leader.
The Republicans' plan doesn't include tolls at all.
It taps into the state budget reserve with more than 60 percent of the "rainy day fund."
Republicans said on Tuesday that they've always feared that tolls on trucks would be the first step to eventually tolling all vehicles. They called it a tax increase the people don't support.
Should only trucks be tolled in the state? Vote in our poll.
Lamont's original proposal, which included tolls, can be read here.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.