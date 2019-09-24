HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor and more than 130 restaurants on Tuesday called for a special session over restaurant wage legislation.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the session should happen "as soon as possible."
Restaurant owners said the session could clarify the legal and regulatory landscape for the state's 8,000 local restaurants.
They warned that without action, local economies and jobs could be threatened.
Lamont held a series of meetings over the summer with legislative leaders. From that, he said his administration developed legislation.
He said the proposal strikes a proper balance while protecting workers with legitimate claims to unpaid wages.
“The legislative proposal that I have put forward through our collaborative discussions strikes the appropriate balance by eliminating double damages awards against restaurant owners who can provide they acted in good faith by relying reasonably on written guidance from the prior administration’s Department of Labor,” Lamont said.
He said he is hopeful that lawmakers will vote quickly on the proposal so that he can sign it into law.
“My proposal also avoids the constitutional pitfalls of the prior proposal," Lamont promised. "Rather than retroactively repealing existing regulations, my proposal requires [Department of Labor] to expedite the promulgation of new regulations. Prior to promulgating any such regulations, DOL would be required to consider both state and federal guidance regarding service employee wages. In addition, DOL would be required to consult with all relevant stakeholders, including representatives of the restaurant industry, restaurant employees, service employees, and other interested stakeholders. Lastly, my proposal would clarify the circumstances under which class actions alleging violations of the existing regulations could proceed.”
The restaurant industry combined for more than $8.2 billion in sales in 2018 and employed approximately 10 percent of Connecticut’s workforce, according to the Connecticut Restaurant Association.
Tuesday, 132 restaurant owners spanning 73 towns in the state sent a letter to Lamont and lawmakers asking for the special session.
They believe a mutually-agreeable path forward is within reach.
“Gov. Lamont and leaders in the General Assembly have welcomed restaurant owners to the table in an effort to address these issues, and we’re extremely grateful for their time and attention. Now, we’re asking them to take action and resolve these open issues in a special legislative session,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “Connecticut’s restaurants are a major part of our state economy, employing more than 119,000 people across the state who make an average of $25 per hour. Taking action soon in a special session to eliminate this confusion can send an important message to these local business people that Connecticut government hears their concerns and wants to create a fairer and more stable business climate. We urge state leaders to act soon.”
