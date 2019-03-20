HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following widespread criticism for a statewide school regionalization plan, the governor is amending the proposal.
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Wednesday that he is submitting "revised language" to the General Assembly on his proposal for shared services in Connecticut schools.
According to Lamont, his new proposal addresses concerns raised by members of the community while continuing to encourage collaboration and shared services among schools.
The new bill does not force school consolidation. It uses school construction bonds and other funds to incentivize communities to explore cost savings, but does not force regionalization, Lamont said.
“The truth is that our students and teachers are not getting the adequate resources they need in the classroom,” Lamont said. “Sharing certain back-office administrative services and purchasing costs is more efficient for certain schools, and my bill is intended to highlight and incentivize those efficiencies. I’ve also heard the concern that school districts need independence to make the decisions they feel are best. My revised proposal seeks to strike that balance through a collaborative process that preserves the feisty independence of our towns while providing them the tools they need to accomplish our shared vision of focusing resources on the classroom.”
The revised language in governor’s proposal includes:
- Ensures regional diversity by requiring each of the governor’s six appointees come from a different RESC service area
- Underscores the non-binding nature of the commission’s recommendations
- Eliminates requirements that the commission consider redistricting and regionalization in its reports
See the complete revisions here.
