HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont's first crack at a budget proposal received mixed reactions that continued into Thursday.
Most notably, it was his talk of tolls as a means to fix the state's transportation infrastructure.
Lamont scheduled a media availability at 10:15 a.m. Thursday near the Interstate 84 viaduct in Hartford, which he planned to use as an example.
He said the aging stretch of highway was built on elevated structures to avoid a nearby railroad and was constructed in the 1960s. It was designed to carry 55,000 vehicles per day. Now, it carries roughly 175,000.
Lamont said the span requires significant annual costs to maintain.
Replacement projects are estimated to cost anywhere between $2 billion to $5.3 billion.
Lamont pitched a number of revenue-generating proposals during his budget address on Wednesday.
He started out by saying he wanted to get the state moving again; however, that meant that there had to be sacrifices.
During his gubernatorial campaign, he said he would only seek tolls for tractor trailers.
This past weekend, he said he is now considering a second option that would include cars, but with deep discounts for state residents.
"I know this idea of tolling just sounds like 'one more damn tax I am going to have to pay' and I cannot fix this state unless I fix our transportation system," Lamont said on Wednesday.
State Republican leaders were quick to respond.
"I don't think taxpayers want to spend 50 cents, a buck, 3 bucks everyday they are on the road," said Sen. Len Fasano, the senate minority leader. "I think they're tired of people being in their wallets."
Lamont's office estimated that a trucks-only toll system would generate $200 million a year.
It said a system that includes all vehicles would garner $800 million a year.
Lamont said he also wants state workers to pitch in by renegotiating raises, an idea to which union members have been strongly opposed.
Talk about a possible grocery tax was tabled; however, the governor spoke about potentially expanding the state's sales tax to include legal services, haircuts, dry cleaning and veterinary services.
He also wants to put fees on plastic bags and add deposits to wine and liquor bottles.
Several of those ideas had already been proposed by former Gov. Dannel Malloy.
Lamont's full address can be read here.
