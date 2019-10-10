HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a new plan that has been put out in an effort to combat the state’s transportation issues.
Gov. Ned Lamont’s initial transportation plan included tolls, which didn’t go over well.
While he still feels tolls are needed to get a steady stream of revenue, the new plan still has tolls but there are fewer, along with some other ideas.
"I think we are going to have to scale it back a little bit. I am sitting down and talking with legislative leaders. We have to make progress on this,” Lamont said.
His revised transportation plan would spend $18 billion over 10 years to fix about a dozen bridges and tunnels, and the Mixmaster project in Waterbury.
The latest plan included some 50 toll gantries, but the new plan calls for a limited number of gantries but no exact number.
Also, for a limited duration, meaning when the project is over, tolls would be removed.
Trucks would also pay more than cars, and out-of-state drivers would pay more as well.
While some taxpayers said they feel this is a little better, Republicans are still skeptical.
"I am not sure I am there on tolls at all. I want to be clear about that, but I want to look at the numbers to see what financing schemes or revenue schemes we could come up with to pay the federal government,” said Republican Minority Leader and State Senator Len Fasano.
Connecticut can borrow money from the federal government. The interest rate of 2% is low but still has to paid back.
Debt is also a concern.
"How can we really target the very specific projects, what will cost hundreds of millions, even billions of dollars. Create a revenue stream to support those projects similar to what we are seeing in other states… Toll for that, pay it off, take the tolls down,” said Democratic State Rep. Roland Lemar, who chairs the Transportation Committee.
The new transportation plan could be released soon, but it could still be a few more weeks.
The governor would like to get a vote in a special session between now and sometime in November.
