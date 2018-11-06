HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voters will decide who will be the next governor of Connecticut on Tuesday.
A recent poll from Sacred Heart University showed Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont within the margin of error.
That means each vote on Election Day will be critical.
Stefanowski, Lamont and independent candidate Oz Griebel have a packed schedule to try and win over last minute votes.
There are more than 2.6 million registered voters in the state and nearly half, 49.7 percent, are expected to turn out on Tuesday, according to the secretary of the state's office.
Experts said Lamont needs the big cities, which is why he spent Monday night campaigning in Hartford, West Hartford and New Haven.
Stefanowski's last public appearance was in Farmington around 6 p.m. He spent the final hours of his campaign engaging his 22,000 social media followers and retweeted support from voters.
The polls showed Stefanowski and Lamont neck and neck with Griebel in the single digits; however, that can be a big factor in a race that's expected to be close.
Tuesday, all three candidates said it's about courting the undecided voters.
"The property tax is making it tougher for people to be in our cities," Lamont said. "The taxes are so high."
"The message has been consistent now for a year now: Lower taxes, less regulation, get the economy moving," Stefanowski said.
"Nationally you are beginning to see a movement," Griebel said. "People are tired of the lack of civility, the lack of respect for people, the lack of candor on the issues."
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the governor's race and all of Campaign 2018.
