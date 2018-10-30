HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The latest Quinnipiac University Poll released a week before Election Day shows the race for governor being too close to call.
The poll was also released on the day of the last gubernatorial debate.
Democrat Ned Lamont is on the plus side with 47 percent of likely voters saying they would vote for him.
His opponent, Republican Bob Stefanowski, polled at 43 percent.
Independent Oz Griebel had 7 percent.
This compares to a 47 to 39 percent Lamont lead over Stefanowski among likely voters, with 11 percent for Griebel, in an Oct. 10 survey.
"This race is looking a lot like the last two elections for governor in Connecticut - a real nail-biter," said Douglas Schwartz, PhD, Quinnipiac University Poll director. "The race is close among independent voters. For Bob Stefanowski to pull ahead, the Republican must do better among this key swing group in blue Connecticut."
Schwartz said Griebel's double digit numbers from the earlier poll have faded.
"Will he end up fading by Election Day, as often happens to third party candidates?" he said. "If so, that could end up benefiting Democrat Ned Lamont, who is the second choice of Griebel voters."
The last debate between the three candidates will focus on key issues like education funding and property taxes.
It's happening at Foxwoods Resort Casino at 7 p.m.
In the Connecticut U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy leads business owner Matthew Corey, the Republican challenger, 56 to 41 percent among likely voters.
More on the poll can be found here.
(1) comment
did not the polls state that Hillary would win by double digits. and you still use and believe polls
