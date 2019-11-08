NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont rolled out his revised transportation plan on Thursday, which includes big changes for those who take the train.
Lamont’s CT 2030 plan would invest more than $6 billion across the state’s rail lines, with the majority of it going to Metro-North, home of the busiest commuter train line in the country.
Commuters and travelers are all aboard when it comes to overhauling rail travel.
“I think mass transit in Connecticut could use some solid improvement,” said Tiffany Eggers, of Minnesota, whose son goes to school in Connecticut. “I think you have a lot of people who are frustrated with the commute time it takes to get into the city.”
The governor’s proposal entails more than $5 billion worth of improvements for the New Haven line.
“In comparison to Europe or the U.K, I think it could use some improvements here,” said Sean McGee, from London.
The plan includes purchasing state-of-the-art rail cars, and straightening tracks and upgrading bridges, which would help cut the commute time from New Haven to Stamford by 10 to 15 minutes each way.
“If they can make it faster, that would be the best thing for me, because getting on time is always a convenient thing,” said Andre Sinicola, of New Haven.
Another proposal would provide direct service to New York from the Waterbury and Danbury branches, meaning passengers on those lines would no longer have to change trains at Bridgeport or Norwalk.
Much of the cost would be covered by federal borrowing, with the idea that improving rail service will help reduce congestion on the road, getting cars and trucks moving again.
While the governor would like the legislature to take up the plan in a special session before the end of the year, it’s likely the House and the Senate will wait for the regular session in February.
For a look at the complete proposal, click here.
(2) comments
Lamont the thief of CT. Get off my lawn.
People who want this should start a go fund me. Where does Lamont get this bogus data from? Can't the train system pay for itself so it it doesn't mooch off people who buy cars and pay taxes already? That's a lot of money for something that represents a small fraction of the community. If it's a through point for out of state people you are catering to, don't take my money to fix this. Lamont sure needs to rethink things.
