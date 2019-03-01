HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers will be discussing proposals on Friday to consolidate school districts.
It's been a controversial subject among parents and teachers.
School regionalization is an idea Gov. Ned Lamont supports to help curb state spending.
He proposed a state commission to oversee a plan for redistricting or consolidating school services and districts.
One bill would make schools with fewer than 2,000 students enrolled to either join a new or existing school district.
A second looks at having towns with fewer than 40,000 people consolidate districts.
One proposal would have Wolcott Public Schools join the Waterbury school district.
That angered parents and teachers in Wolcott.
"When you compare what each district spends to the results that they get, our efficiency is very, very strong," said Tony Gasper, superintendent, Wolcott Public Schools.
"I think they should leave it alone because the school districts around here are fine right now," said Dominic Ferrare if Wolcott.
Friday's public hearing is happening at 1 p.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.
Read the shared school services proposal here.
