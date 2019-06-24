MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill supporting Connecticut's craft beer industry has been signed by the governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he would sign the bill on Monday and did so during a ceremony at 11 a.m.
Beer lovers will now be able to take more home as the new legislation supports the hopping industry.
The amount goes from 9 liters to nine gallons.
Lamont said it essentially triples the amount of beer breweries can sell.
"We are growing at a fast rate. We are hard workers," said Sean O'Neill, Tribus Beer Company.
Sean O'Neill started making beer in his home. His partners took classes and now they run a craft brewery in Milford.
They've been open less than a year and their business is about to get even better.
"This is fresh beer, it's Connecticut brewed beer. This is why you should come here. You should take the passport trail and visit all our wineries and breweries. It's amazing how much better it tastes," Lamont said.
As brew pubs pop up all over the state, so do jobs.
Nine years ago there were roughly 15 employees, and now there are nearly 800.
"This really goes back to the days of prohibition and this bill brings us into the 21st Century," said Senator Kevin Witkos.
Restaurants also see this as an opportunity for partnership.
"We want to get them into our restaurants and give the opportunity to have Tribus and other Connecticut beers on tap," said Scott Dolch, CT Restaurant Association.
The ceremony happened at the Tribus Beer Company in Milford.
(2) comments
Jules, I'm pretty sure a portion of the bill contained wording about taxing the beer. Don't worry- democrats still have their hand in your pocket.
Wow. I figured Tax-Me-Till-I'm-Dead Ned would have found a new tax to drain CT's residents with. I love that new mansion tax of his. What's the incentive there? 2.5% on house sales that don't get refunded if you're leaving the state. Guess what Ned, rich people got rich by being smart. And if they're going to leave this Taxation Nation, ain't nothing you can do will stop it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.