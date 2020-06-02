HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The protests in Connecticut and around the country took center stage at the governor’s daily briefing.
So far, protests in the state have remained mostly peaceful and officials are looking ahead at what the days and weeks could look like.
New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes was a guest at the daily briefing and says they monitor social media, they try to take the pulse of the community, and while they’ve heard of talks of looting, they’ve never materialized.
Over the past few days, after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, people all over the country have begun protests.
In Connecticut, a solid majority of protests have been peaceful. They’ve been loud, they’ve been disruptive, but there hasn’t been looting, clashing with police, or causing fires like protesters in other states have done.
The state wants that to continue and Governor Ned Lamont along with several mayors and police departments make it a point to take a stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters.
“[The protesters] want accountability, working with Rovella, pushing the DA, making sure that we can provide accountability and give you confidence that our police, state, and municipal, are there representing you, representing the community, because public health and public safety is based on trust. We have to maintain that,” Lamont said.
The police say in some cases, the people inciting violence in other cities outside of Connecticut are coming in from out of state.
"We're working with our federal partners to identify those individuals. If they should come into Connecticut, come into our local municipalities, we can distinguish those folks. We can do some proactive work to arrest those folks if we indeed identify them because they do not represent the community," Chief Reyes said.
There is a big national debate about the National Guard being deployed. For a second day, the states says it's not warranted at this time.
Lamont said President Donald Trump asked for members of the Connecticut National Guard to be deployed to Washington, D.C., but Lamont declined.
The state offered to provide transport air support, but in terms of actual boots on the ground guards, they are staying in CT.
