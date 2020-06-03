HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Protests in Connecticut and around the country in the name of George Floyd took center stage at the governor’s daily coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.
So far, the protests in the state have remained mostly peaceful and officials are looking ahead at what the days and weeks could look like.
New Haven Police Chief Tony Reyes was a guest at the daily briefing and said they monitor social media, they try to take the pulse of the community, and while they’ve heard of talks of looting, they’ve never materialized.
Over the past few days, after the death of Floyd who died while in Minneapolis custody, people all over the country have begun protests over police brutality.
In Connecticut, a solid majority of protests have been peaceful. They’ve been loud, they’ve been disruptive, but there hasn’t been looting, clashing with police, or causing fires like those in other states.
The state wants that to continue and Gov. Ned Lamont along with several mayors and police departments make it a point to take a stand in solidarity with the peaceful protesters.
“[The protesters] want accountability, working with [Commissioner James] Rovella, pushing the DA, making sure that we can provide accountability and give you confidence that our police, state, and municipal, are there representing you, representing the community, because public health and public safety is based on trust. We have to maintain that,” Lamont said.
Police said in some cases, the people inciting violence in other cities outside of Connecticut are coming in from out of state.
“Many people are crossing state borders to come into specific jurisdictions to case the looting and engage in violence," Reyes said.
Reyes said they were working with their federal partners to identify those people.
"If they should come into Connecticut, come into our local municipalities, we can distinguish those folks. We can do some proactive work to arrest those folks if we indeed identify them because they do not represent the community," Reyes said.
There is a big national debate about the National Guard being deployed. For a second day, the states said it's not warranted at this time.
Lamont said President Donald Trump asked for members of the Connecticut National Guard to be deployed to Washington, D.C., but Lamont declined.
“I think we’ve responded right now that our Guard is very busy doing COVID-related work and they’re on standby as needed as we think about what’s happening here in our state," Lamont said.
The state offered to provide transport air support, but in terms of actual boots on the ground guards, they are staying in Connecticut.
