MADISON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is on target to reach its fourth heat wave of the year.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll be at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Tuesday to get a closer look at the work done there on a daily basis.
The beach is expected to be packed with people as a result of the high heat and humidity.
Lamont said he'll shadow state employees who work at the park to learn more about the services they provide and their workload.
Anyone headed to the beach on a day like Tuesday is being warned to take precautions.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:
- Wearing appropriate clothing
- Wearing sunscreen
- Carefully scheduling outdoor activities
- Pacing oneself
- Taking frequent breaks
- Drinking plenty of water
The CDC said it's important to keep those recommendations in mind to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Lamont said he'll be at the beach at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.