HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is scheduled to meet with a bipartisan group of legislative leaders to discuss transportation.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office said the meeting is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Leaders from all four caucuses will discuss efforts to modernize the state's transportation system.
The first part of the meeting will be public, but Lamont said the rest of it will take place behind closed doors.
Transportation was not involved in a 2-year $40 billion budget proposal that was approved by both the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.
The discussion was tabled for a special legislative session.
Lamont has been receiving pushback for his transportation proposal, which includes adding tolls to state highways.
