MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A bill supporting Connecticut's craft beer industry will be signed by the governor.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he would sign the bill on Monday.
The bill increases the amount of craft beer that a brewery can sell directly to a consumer to take home.
The amount goes from 9 liters to nine gallons.
The ceremony is set to take place at the Tribus Beer Company in Milford at 11 a.m.
