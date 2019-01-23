PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The governor will surprise an elementary school teacher in Plainville with a national award on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont will present the Milken Educator Award to a teacher during an event at the Louis Toffolon Elementary School.
The event is happening at 9 a.m.
The name of the teacher has not been released prior to the event, as it is a surprise to both the teacher and students.
Lamont will be joined by state Department of Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell and other local officials.
The award was created by the Milken Family Foundation in 1987 to recognize teaching excellence, according to Lamont.
