HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor plans to urge lawmakers to vote on stronger gun laws.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he'll be speaking at an event for Connecticut Gun Violence Advocacy Day around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The event will be co-hosted by several organizations, including the Newtown Action Alliance and the Sandy Hook Promise.
Beforehand, volunteers are expected to deliver more than 1,000 signed petitions and meet directly with lawmakers to talk about legislation.
They're expected to address Ethan's law, which would strengthen laws about firearms storage, a law banning undetectable and untraceable guns, and a law aimed at making owners of pistols and revolvers store their weapons in a locked container when they leave the guns in an unattended vehicle.
Seriously? 9mm, .40 & 45 lock guns to criminals obey gun laws? I doubt it. So, abide lawfully citizens obey speed tin signs? I doubt it. A reasonable person has common sense. Paper laws doesn't protect American citizens. Tighten laws really? Unbelievable, stop wasting our time and our tax money. Reverse, Mallory's unconstitutional gun laws. I was a former law enforcement and soldier. Obey our Constitution especially, our 2nd amendment
