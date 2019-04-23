HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor urged lawmakers to vote on stronger gun laws.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke at an event for Connecticut Gun Violence Advocacy Day around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The event was co-hosted by several organizations, including the Newtown Action Alliance and the Sandy Hook Promise.
Beforehand, volunteers delivered more than 1,000 signed petitions and met directly with lawmakers to talk about legislation.
They addressed Ethan's law, which would strengthen laws about firearms storage, a law banning undetectable and untraceable guns, and a law aimed at making owners of pistols and revolvers store their weapons in a locked container when they leave the guns in an unattended vehicle.
Channel 3 will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.
(4) comments
Still awaiting the law that takes guns out of the hands of Urban criminals that shoot up at least one Connecticut city every night. Oh you say, that one will never be fixed. Lets enforce legal citizens and over enforce.
There are 400 million firearms in this country, with an average of 14k firearm related homicides per year. About 2k of those are ruled self defense/justified and about 500 of those are ruled accidental. Nearly - and I mean NEARLY - all remaining firearm deaths are criminal on criminal actions. Do the research - the numbers are there (2015 crime data).
Now there are 250 million automobiles in this country with an average of 40k deaths per year related to them. On average 11 teenagers in the US die in texting related accidents every day. So why do we make phones that communicate when in motion? Why do we make cars that go faster than the speed limit?
One in every five drowning deaths in the US are children under the age of 14. And for every child who dies from drowning another 5 receive emergency department care for non-fatal submersion injuries. Children, having a household swimming pool are 19-25 times more likely to die in it than with a firearm. In fact, the overall number of swimming pool deaths per 100k is 8.38. That is TWICE the rate for the number of firearm homicides per 100k. Why do we still allow swimming pools?
And just to dirty the water a bit more - the US performs 650k abortions every year (compared to 14k firearm homicides). Why do those fetuses deserve to be terminated? If all life is precious and must be saved from all the firearms out there why do we terminate fetuses at nearly 50 times higher rate than actual firearm homicides?
Seriously? 9mm, .40 & 45 lock guns to criminals obey gun laws? I doubt it. So, abide lawfully citizens obey speed tin signs? I doubt it. A reasonable person has common sense. Paper laws doesn't protect American citizens. Tighten laws really? Unbelievable, stop wasting our time and our tax money. Reverse, Mallory's unconstitutional gun laws. I was a former law enforcement and soldier. Obey our Constitution especially, our 2nd amendment
*Malloy"s *editing spelling*
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.